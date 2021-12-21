CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Bacot, Manek help UNC…

Bacot, Manek help UNC beat Appalachian St. 70-50

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each had a double-double, RJ Davis added 15 points and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Appalachian State 70-50 on Tuesday night.

Bacot made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 junior has eight double-doubles this season. Manek added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina (9-3) bounced back after the Tar Heels had a five-game win streak snapped last Saturday when they scored a season-low 69 points in a 29-point loss to Kentucky.

Appalachian State made its first three field-goal attempts and took a 7-3 lead after Adrian Delph made a layup and then a 3-pointer off back-to-back UNC turnovers but the Mountaineers missed their next nine shots. Bacot, amid a 10-0 run by North Carolina, threw down a dunk and then made a layup with 15:33 left before halftime to give the Tar Heels the lead for good.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up