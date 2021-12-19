CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Ayers III scores 24…

Ayers III scores 24 to lead Duquesne past UC Irvine 76-54

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had a career-high 24 points as Duquesne rolled past UC Irvine 76-54 on Sunday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School’s LeBron James Arena.

Tyson Acuff had 14 points for Duquesne (5-7). Kevin Easley Jr. added 12 points.

Emmanuel Tshimanga had 14 points for the Anteaters (5-4). Collin Welp added 12 points.

The is the third time the Dukes played a neutral-site game in Akron under fifth-year head coach Keith Dambrot, who led St.Vincent-St. Mary – and a young freshman/sophomore LeBron James – to back-to-back state titles in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Dambrot, an Akron native, led the University of Akron – his alma mater – to 305 wins and three NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons prior to moving on to Duquesne.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up