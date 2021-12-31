CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Austin Peay looks to end streak vs Southeast Mo.

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 6:31 AM

Austin Peay (4-7, 0-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (5-9, 0-1)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri looks to extend Austin Peay’s conference losing streak to six games. Austin Peay’s last OVC win came against the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 79-57 on Feb. 18, 2021. Southeast Missouri lost 106-81 at Murray State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The Governors are led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Caleb Stone-Carrawell. Hutchins-Everett has averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while Stone-Carrawell has recorded 12.7 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Phillip Russell and Eric Reed Jr., who have combined to score 29.3 points per contest.POTENT PHILLIP: P. Russell has connected on 40.6 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Governors are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 62 points. The Redhawks are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 5-3 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Austin Peay’s Tariq Silver has attempted 74 3-pointers and connected on 40.5 percent of them, and is 14 for 34 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri is rated second in the OVC with an average of 71.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Redhawks have raised that total to 76.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

