Asberry, Texas State host Lamar

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

Lamar (2-8) vs. Texas State (7-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as C.J. Roberts and Lamar will take on Caleb Asberry and Texas State. Roberts has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Asberry is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Asberry, Isiah Small, Mason Harrell, Shelby Adams and Nighael Ceaser have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Texas State’s scoring this season. For Lamar, Roberts, Davion Buster and Lincoln Smith have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 90 percent of all Cardinals points over their last five.CLUTCH C.J.: Roberts has connected on 29 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lamar is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Bobcats are 2-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Texas State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.7 percent of all possessions, the 21st-best rate among Division I teams. Lamar has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through 10 games (ranking the Cardinals 266th).

