Armstrong leads California Baptist past Cal Poly 64-55

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 12:27 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taran Armstrong had 11 points and 11 assists to lead California Baptist to a 64-55 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night, the Lancers’ seventh straight home victory.

Daniel Akin had 14 points and nine rebounds for California Baptist (7-1). Reed Nottage added 12 points and six rebounds.

Camren Pierce had 15 points and six assists for the Mustangs (2-5). Trevon Taylor added 12 points and nine rebounds. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.

