Arkansas St. battles Lyon

Lyon vs. Arkansas State (8-3)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Scots of NAIA member Lyon. Arkansas State is coming off a 68-46 home win over Air Force in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Norchad Omier has averaged 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds this year for Arkansas State. Desi Sills is also a primary contributor, with 14.5 points per game.NIFTY NORCHAD: In 11 appearances this season, Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier has shot 64 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 0-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Red Wolves put up 61.3 points per contest across those four contests.

