App State faces Erskine

Erskine vs. App State (5-5) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The App State…

Erskine vs. App State (5-5)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The App State Mountaineers are set to battle the Flying Fleet of Division II Erskine. App State lost 73-65 to Furman in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Adrian Delph has averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this year for App State. Michael Almonacy is also a big contributor, with 9.4 points per game.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Delph has connected on 41.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: App State went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Mountaineers put up 60.3 points per contest across those six contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.