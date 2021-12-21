CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Ansong, Green Bay visit Minnesota

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Green Bay (2-8) vs. Minnesota (9-1)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Emmanuel Ansong and Green Bay will go up against Jamison Battle and Minnesota. The junior Ansong has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games. Battle, a sophomore, is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Phoenix have been led by juniors Ansong and Donovan Ivory. Ansong is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Ivory is putting up 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Golden Gophers have been led by Battle and Payton Willis. Battle has averaged 18.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while Willis has put up 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANSONG: Ansong has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 60: Green Bay is 0-8 when it allows at least 60 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 60.

COLD SPELL: Green Bay has scored 51 points per game and allowed 72.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the country. The Green Bay defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

