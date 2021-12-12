CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Andrews scores 11 to…

Andrews scores 11 to carry Loyola (Md.) past Hampton 67-54

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had 11 points and six rebounds as Loyola (Md.) defeated Hampton 67-54 on Sunday.

Cam Spencer had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kenneth Jones added 10 points. Milos Ilic had 10 points.

Hampton totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Najee Garvin scored a season-high 23 points for the Pirates (4-7). DeAngelo Epps added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up