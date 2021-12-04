CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Johns Hopkins empowers kids with COVID-19 knowledge | Hurdles for DC's free rapid at-home COVID tests | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Anderson carries San Jose St. over North Dakota 76-51

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 12:57 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds and Omari Moore posted 13 points and seven assists as San Jose State rolled past North Dakota 76-51 on Friday night.

Trey Smith had 17 points for San Jose State (4-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 10 points.

Mitchell Sueker had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (3-6).

