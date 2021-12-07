Aluma, Virginia Tech host Cornell

Cornell (8-1) vs. Virginia Tech (6-3) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will…

Cornell (8-1) vs. Virginia Tech (6-3)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Kobe Dickson and Cornell will go up against Keve Aluma and Virginia Tech. Dickson is averaging 7.8 points over the last five games. Aluma has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech’s Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Hokies points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALUMA: Aluma has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Hokies are 1-3 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Big Red have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has an assist on 43 of 68 field goals (63.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Cornell has assists on 90 of 115 field goals (78.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Cornell offense has averaged 76.1 possessions per game, the 12th-most in Division I. Virginia Tech has not been as uptempo as the Big Red and is averaging only 64.4 possessions per game (ranked 330th, nationally).

