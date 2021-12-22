Allen-Taylor has 18 points, No. 12 Texas beats Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points and Rori Harmon added 15 to help No. 12 Texas beat…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points and Rori Harmon added 15 to help No. 12 Texas beat Princeton 70-53 on Wednesday.

With both teams going on break for the holidays after the game, the noon tip time didn’t lead to stellar play in the first half. The teams combined to shoot 22 for 65 in the opening 20 minutes, missing 14 of 15 3-point attempts. The Longhorns (9-1) held a 32-21 halftime advantage.

Abby Meyers scored 21 points for Princeton (7-4).

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 81, DEPAUL 86

CHICAGO (AP) — Maya Dodson had 28 points and eight rebounds and Notre Dame held off DePaul .

Maddy Westbeld added 22 points for the Irish (11-2), and Olivia Miles had 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Aneesah Morrow had 19 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (11-3).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.