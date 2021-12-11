CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Allen lifts New Mexico St. over Loyola Marymount 63-58

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:02 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice hit 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the final minutes and nine of his 11 points in the second half to help New Mexico State hold off Loyola Marymount, 63-58 on Saturday.

Teddy Allen had 12 points and eight rebounds and Rice pulled down six rebounds for the Aggies (8-2). Mario McKinney Jr. added 10 points. Johnny McCants had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Eli Scott had 20 points for the Lions (6-4).

Joe Quintana was held to only 5 points despite heading into the matchup as the Lions’ second leading scorer at 16 points per game. He shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

