Allen lifts Abilene Christian past CS Bakersfield 69-59

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Allen had 16 points off the bench to carry Abilene Christian to a 69-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ seventh straight victory.

Coryon Mason had 11 points for Abilene Christian (7-2). Damien Daniels added six rebounds.

Kaleb Higgins had 17 points for the Roadrunners (4-3). Justin Edler-Davis added 13 points. Justin McCall had 11 points and eight rebounds.

