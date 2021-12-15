CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Allegri leads E. Washington over Multnomah 95-56

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 11:23 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Angelo Allegri had a career-high 23 points as Eastern Washington easily defeated NAIA member Multnomah 95-56 on Wednesday night.

Mason Landdeck had 15 points and six assists for Eastern Washington (6-5). Ethan Price added 12 points and nine rebounds. Linton Acliese III had 10 points.

Terin Johnson had 11 points and three blocks for the Lions.

