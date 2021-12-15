CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Ali scores 19 to…

Ali scores 19 to carry Akron past Wright St. 66-48

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 19 points as Akron topped Wright State 66-48 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 15 points for Akron (7-3), which won its fifth straight game. Xavier Castaneda added 14 points and six rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 12 points for the Raiders (2-7). Grant Basile added 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up