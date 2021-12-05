CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Alexander scores 23 to lift St. John’s past Fordham 83-69

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 10:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Posh Alexander had a career-high 23 points as St. John’s topped Fordham 83-69 on Sunday night.

Montez Mathis had 16 points for St. John’s (6-2). Julian Champagnie added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 11 points and 11 assists.

Chuba Ohams tied a career high with 20 points for the Rams (6-4). Darius Quisenberry added 16 points and seven rebounds. Antonio Daye Jr. had 13 points.

