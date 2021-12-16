CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Alexander scores 17 to…

Alexander scores 17 to carry Chicago St. over IUPUI 61-55

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dominique Alexander had 17 points as Chicago State topped IUPUI 61-55 on Thursday night.

Brandon Betson had 15 points and six rebounds for Chicago State (4-7), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jahsean Corbett added 14 points and six rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but no assists.

IUPUI totaled 38 second-half points, a season high for the team.

B.J. Maxwell had 20 points for the Jaguars (1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Azariah Seay added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up