Alcorn State visits Tulsa

Alcorn State (1-8) vs. Tulsa (5-5) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Alcorn…

Alcorn State (1-8) vs. Tulsa (5-5)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Alcorn State in a non-conference matchup. Tulsa won at home over Southern Illinois 69-65 on Saturday, while Alcorn State fell 82-63 at Wichita State on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Justin Thomas and Darrious Agnew have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 33 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LENELL: Henry has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has scored 57.3 points per game and allowed 81.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has an assist on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Alcorn State has assists on 28 of 60 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is rated second among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.7 percent. The Braves have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.