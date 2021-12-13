Alcorn State pays visit to Wichita State

Alcorn State (1-7) vs. Wichita State (7-2) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State…

Alcorn State (1-7) vs. Wichita State (7-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on Wichita State in a non-conference matchup. Alcorn State came up short in a 77-45 game at Houston last week. Wichita State is coming off a 71-58 win at home over Norfolk State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Seniors Lenell Henry and Justin Thomas have led the Braves. Henry has averaged 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while Thomas has put up 5.8 points and two steals per game. The Shockers have been led by Tyson Etienne and Ricky Council IV, who are scoring 13.9 and 10.2 per game, respectively.LIKEABLE LENELL: Henry has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 54.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wichita State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 56.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Shockers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Wichita State has 38 assists on 68 field goals (55.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Alcorn State has assists on 30 of 61 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.5 percent. The Braves have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

