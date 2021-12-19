Alcorn State faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

Alcorn State (1-9) vs. No. 1 Baylor (10-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1…

Alcorn State (1-9) vs. No. 1 Baylor (10-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Alcorn State. Alcorn State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Baylor is looking to extend its current 10-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Darrious Agnew and Justin Thomas have collectively accounted for 31 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 26 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LENELL: Henry has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 53.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has scored 58.5 points per game and allowed 81.8 over its four-game road losing streak. Baylor has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 50.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Baylor has 47 assists on 86 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three games while Alcorn State has assists on 24 of 62 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bears 30th nationally. The Alcorn State defense has allowed 74.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th).

