Albany squares up against BC

Albany (2-7) vs. Boston College (6-4)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany takes on Boston College in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. Albany won 60-59 at home against Columbia, while Boston College fell to Saint Louis on the road, 79-68.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: De’Vondre Perry is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Great Danes. Jamel Horton is also a primary facilitator, maintaining an average of 6.9 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by DeMarr Langford Jr., who is averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DE’VONDRE: Perry has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Albany is 0-6 when it allows at least 67 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

TWO STREAKS: Albany has dropped its last five road games, scoring 56.8 points and allowing 74.4 points during those contests. Boston College has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 57.

LAST FIVE: Albany has scored 51.7 points and allowed 67 points over its last three games. Boston College has averaged 68.3 points while allowing 61.7 over its last three.

