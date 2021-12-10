Albany squares off against Columbia

Columbia (3-7) vs. Albany (1-7) SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and Albany look…

Columbia (3-7) vs. Albany (1-7)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and Albany look to bounce back from losses. Columbia fell 89-61 at Colgate on Monday. Albany lost 71-52 in overtime to Yale on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Albany’s De’Vondre Perry has averaged 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jamel Horton has put up 7.5 points and four assists. For the Lions, Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa has averaged 14.4 points while Liam Murphy has put up 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DE LA ROSA: De La Rosa has connected on 30.9 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Columbia is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Columbia has lost its last five road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 83.2 per game.

LAST FIVE: Columbia has scored 61.6 points while allowing 79.8 points over its last five games. Albany has managed 56.8 points and given up 73.4 over its last five.

