Alabama A&M plays Indiana St.

Alabama A&M (1-7) vs. Indiana State (4-6) Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M…

Alabama A&M (1-7) vs. Indiana State (4-6)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Indiana State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a road loss in their last game. Indiana State lost 77-70 to North Dakota State on Monday, while Alabama A&M fell 66-57 at Troy on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana State’s Cooper Neese has averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while Cameron Henry has put up 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 13.6 points and 2.3 steals.NIFTY NEESE: Neese has connected on 31 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 31 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Alabama A&M’s Hicks has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 12 of 33 over the last five games.

COLD SPELL: Alabama A&M has scored 52.6 points per game and allowed 72.4 over its seven-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.