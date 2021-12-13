Alabama A&M hopes to end skid vs Troy

Alabama A&M (1-6) vs. Troy (6-4) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M looks to…

Alabama A&M (1-6) vs. Troy (6-4)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M looks to end its six-game losing streak as it goes up against Troy. Alabama A&M is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Troy is coming off a 75-72 win over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Troy’s Duke Deen has averaged 11.7 points while Efe Odigie has put up 12 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 13.6 points and 2.3 steals.DOMINANT DUKE: Deen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Alabama A&M’s Hicks has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 32.6 percent of them, and is 9 of 24 over the past three games.

COLD SPELL: Alabama A&M has scored 51.8 points per game and allowed 73.5 over its six-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has committed a turnover on just 19.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 13.6 times per game this season.

