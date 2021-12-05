CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Akec scores 18 to…

Akec scores 18 to lift Detroit past UIC 64-56

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Madut Akec posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Detroit beat Illinois-Chicago 64-56 on Sunday.

Antoine Davis had 19 points for Detroit (2-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 10 points.

Damaria Franklin had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Flames (2-6, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kevin Johnson added seven rebounds and six assists. Filip Skobalj had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up