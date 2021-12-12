CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Aiken, Rhoden lead No.…

Aiken, Rhoden lead No. 23 Seton Hall past rival Rutgers

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 23 Seton Hall past Rutgers 77-63 on Sunday night in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Kadary Richmond added 12 points for the Pirates (9-1), and Alexis Yetna had 10 points and seven rebounds. Myles Cale also chipped in with 10 points.

Aiken was selected the Joe Calabrese MVP in the rivalry game between New Jersey’s premier basketball schools.

Caleb McConnell had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (5-5), who were coming off a thrilling win Thursday night at home over No. 1 Purdue on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Ron Harper Jr. from just inside halfcourt.

Harper had 30 points and 10 rebounds in that game, but was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in this one.

Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points and six rebounds for Rutgers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up