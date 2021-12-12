Aiken, Rhoden lead No. 23 Seton Hall past rival Rutgers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 23 Seton Hall past Rutgers 77-63 on Sunday night in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Kadary Richmond added 12 points for the Pirates (9-1), and Alexis Yetna had 10 points and seven rebounds. Myles Cale also chipped in with 10 points.

Aiken was selected the Joe Calabrese MVP in the rivalry game between New Jersey’s premier basketball schools.

Caleb McConnell had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (5-5), who were coming off a thrilling win Thursday night at home over No. 1 Purdue on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Ron Harper Jr. from just inside halfcourt.

Harper had 30 points and 10 rebounds in that game, but was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in this one.

Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points and six rebounds for Rutgers.

