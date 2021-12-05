CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Adams scores 14 to lift Texas State over Denver 71-58

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 4:49 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams posted 14 points as Texas State defeated Denver 71-58 on Sunday.

Mason Harrell had 13 points for Texas State (6-2), which won its fifth consecutive game. Isiah Small added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Caleb Asberry, whose 16 points per game led the Bobcats, scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting in 20 minutes.

KJ Hunt had 14 points for the Pioneers (3-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jordan Johnson added 11 points. Michael Henn had 10 points.

