Adams scores 14 to carry Texas St. over Lamar 67-47

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 10:22 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams registered 14 points as Texas State won its seventh straight game, easily defeating Lamar 67-47 on Wednesday night.

Tyrel Morgan had 12 points for Texas State (8-2). Caleb Asberry added 10 points. Nighael Ceaser had 10 points.

Kasen Harrison had 11 points for the Cardinals (2-9). Davion Buster added 10 points. Lincoln Smith had 11 rebounds.

