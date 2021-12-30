CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Abmas scores 24 to lift Oral Roberts over Denver 83-66

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 10:55 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 24 points as Oral Roberts defeated Denver 83-66 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver had 15 points for Oral Roberts (8-6, 2-1 Summit League). Issac McBride added 15 points. Trey Phipps had 11 points.

Tevin Smith had 17 points for the Pioneers (5-11, 1-2). Michael Henn added 15 points. Jordan Johnson had 11 points.

KJ Hunt, the Pioneers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to 8 points (3 of 12).

