Abilene Christian beats University of Dallas 108-65

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:27 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason had 19 points to lead six Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats easily beat University of Dallas 108-65 on Wednesday night.

Logan McLaughlin added 14 points for the Wildcats. Damien Daniels chipped in 13, Airion Simmons scored 12 and Immanuel Allen had 12.

Blake Dwyer had 13 points for the Crusaders. Matt Holloway added 10 points. Letrell Toussaint had seven rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

