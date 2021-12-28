AAC play starts for Wichita State, ECU

Wichita State (9-3, 0-0) vs. East Carolina (9-3, 0-0) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Wichita State (9-3, 0-0) vs. East Carolina (9-3, 0-0)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and East Carolina meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Wichita State finished with 11 wins and two losses, while East Carolina won two games and lost 10.

STEPPING UP: Tristen Newton has averaged 17.9 points and five assists to lead the way for the Pirates. Vance Jackson has paired with Newton and is maintaining an average of 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Shockers have been led by Tyson Etienne, who is averaging 13.5 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Newton has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: East Carolina has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 74.1 points while giving up 66.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Shockers. East Carolina has 44 assists on 72 field goals (61.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Wichita State has assists on 49 of 81 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has averaged 67.8 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates are giving up 65.2 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.