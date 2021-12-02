2 more games postponed for No. 5 UCLA amid COVID-19 outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 5 UCLA’s men’s basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 5 UCLA’s men’s basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 were postponed Friday because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Bruins (8-1) have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have been called off and team activities remain paused.

Rescheduled dates for the Arizona and Arizona State games will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.

