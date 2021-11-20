CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Youngstown St. goes up against SIUE

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-3) vs. Youngstown State (2-1)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Youngstown State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Friday. Youngstown State beat St. Thomas (MN) by four points at home, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville came up short in a 70-60 game to Niagara.

SAVVY SENIORS: Youngstown State’s Michael Akuchie, Tevin Olison and Garrett Covington have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Penguins scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Ray’Sean Taylor has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent, ranking the Cougars 24th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Youngstown State stands at just 22.3 percent (ranked 279th).

