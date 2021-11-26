Youngblood, Kennesaw St. host CSU

Charleston Southern (2-4) vs. Kennesaw State (2-4) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Charleston Southern (2-4) vs. Kennesaw State (2-4)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tahlik Chavez and Charleston Southern will go up against Chris Youngblood and Kennesaw State. The junior Chavez is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Youngblood, a sophomore, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: The Buccaneers have been led by Chavez and Kalib Clinton. Chavez has averaged 12.2 points while Clinton has accounted for 10.7 points and five rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Youngblood and Spencer Rodgers, who have combined to score 24 points per contest.TERRIFIC TAHLIK: Chavez has connected on 38.1 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Charleston Southern has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 91 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Kennesaw State has 48 assists on 98 field goals (49 percent) over its past three outings while Charleston Southern has assists on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is ranked first in Division I with an average of 80.2 possessions per game.

