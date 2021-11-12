CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Young lifts Charlotte over South Carolina Upstate 76-64

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:24 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 25 points as Charlotte got past South Carolina Upstate 76-64 on Friday night.

Young shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Robert Braswell IV had 17 points for Charlotte (2-0). Austin Butler added 16 points.

Bryson Mozone had 21 points for the Spartans (0-2). Jordan Gainey added 11 points. Mysta Goodloe had 10 points.

