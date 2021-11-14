CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Yetna scores 15 to lift Seton Hall past Yale 80-44

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 2:39 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexis Yetna had 15 points as Seton Hall routed Yale 80-44 on Sunday.

Kadary Richmond had 13 points for Seton Hall (2-0). Myles Cale added 11 points and seven rebounds and Jared Rhoden grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jalen Gabbidon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Matthue Cotton scored 12 and Azar Swain had 10 points and six rebounds.

