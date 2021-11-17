CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Wyoming visits Washington

Wyoming visits Washington

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wyoming (2-0) vs. Washington (2-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Washington both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home in their last game. Washington earned a 72-65 win over Texas Southern on Monday, while Wyoming won easily 85-45 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday.

SENIOR SCORING: Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Terrell Brown Jr., Jamal Bey, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Daejon Davis and Nate Roberts have collectively accounted for 79 percent of all Huskies scoring this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Brown has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Wyoming has held opposing teams to 46 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up