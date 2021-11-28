HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Wyoming puts streak on line vs CS Fullerton

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Wyoming (5-0) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-3)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Cal State Fullerton. Wyoming is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Cal State Fullerton is coming off a 73-56 win in Flagstaff over Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: Across six appearances this season, Cal State Fullerton’s Anosike has shot 57.1 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has an assist on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) across its previous three games while Wyoming has assists on 42 of 90 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Wyoming has held opposing teams to 33.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

