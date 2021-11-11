WVU plays host to Pitt

Pittsburgh (0-1) vs. West Virginia (1-0) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays…

Pittsburgh (0-1) vs. West Virginia (1-0)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Pittsburgh in an early season matchup. Pittsburgh fell 78-63 to The Citadel in its last outing. West Virginia is coming off a 60-53 win over Oakland in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Pittsburgh went 4-1 against teams outside its conference, while West Virginia went 8-3 in such games.

