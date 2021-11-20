WVU, Clemson meet in Charleston Classic

Clemson (4-1) vs. West Virginia (3-1) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson (4-1) vs. West Virginia (3-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and West Virginia are set to square off in a Charleston Classic game. West Virginia lost 82-71 to Marquette in its most recent game, while Clemson fell 68-65 against Saint Bonaventure in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: West Virginia has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Kedrian Johnson and Gabe Osabuohien have combined to account for 59 percent of all Mountaineers scoring this season.POTENT PJ: PJ Hall has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 61.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has an assist on 40 of 87 field goals (46 percent) across its past three contests while Clemson has assists on 48 of 91 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: West Virginia has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

