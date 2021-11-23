Wright State, JMU meet in Naples

James Madison (4-1) vs. Wright State (1-3) , Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

James Madison (4-1) vs. Wright State (1-3)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and Wright State will meet in a postseason game at Community School of Naples. Wright State lost 74-63 to George Washington in its most recent game, while James Madison came up short in a 74-69 game against Kent State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The electric Tanner Holden is averaging 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Raiders. Grant Basile is also a primary contributor, producing 17 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by Vado Morse, who is averaging 12 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Holden has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Wright State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dukes. Wright State has 33 assists on 70 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three outings while James Madison has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State attempts more free throws per game than any other Horizon team. The Raiders have averaged 21.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.