Wright State faces Marshall

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Wright State (1-0) vs. Marshall (0-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Wright State in an early season matchup. Wright State blew out Lake Erie by 33 at home on Tuesday. Marshall went 15-7 last year and finished fifth in the CUSA.

A YEAR AGO: Marshall scored 80 and came away with a 16-point win over Wright State when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Wright State went 2-1 against programs outside its conference, while Marshall went 6-1 in such games.

