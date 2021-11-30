CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Wright scores 20 to lead SIU-Edwardsville over Omaha 75-65

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:44 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lamar Wright had a career-high 20 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Nebraska Omaha 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 15 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-5). Shamar Wright added 13 points. Ray’Sean Taylor had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kyle Luedtke scored a career-high 21 points for the Mavericks (1-6), who have lost six consecutive games.

