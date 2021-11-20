CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Wright scores 20 to carry High Point over Howard 73-63

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:17 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 20 points as High Point beat Howard 73-63 on Saturday.

Bryant Randleman had 15 points for High Point (2-2). Zach Austin added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks. Jaden House had 14 points and six rebounds.

Steve Settle III had 21 points for the Bison (3-2). Randall Brumant added 10 points and three blocks. Elijah Hawkins had six rebounds and six assists.

