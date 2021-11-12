CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Wooten’s 18 spark Elon’s rout of D-III Randolph, 107-62

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:57 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kris Wooten came off the bench to knock down 6 of 7 3-point attempts and his 18 points helped spark Elon to a 107-62 romp past Division III Randolph College on Friday night.

Zac Ervin, Hunter McIntosh, Torrence Watson and Hunter Woods each scored 15 points for the Phoenix (1-1). Michael Graham pulled down 10 rebounds.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats.

