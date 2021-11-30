CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Woods lifts Grand Canyon past Loyola Marymount 78-72

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 12:34 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Holland Woods had 24 points as Grand Canyon defeated Loyola Marymount 78-72 on Monday night. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 20 points for the Antelopes.

Taeshon Cherry had 12 points and six steals for Grand Canyon (6-1). Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Eli Scott had 25 points for the Lions (4-3). Dameane Douglas added 12 points. Keli Leaupepe had 10 points.

