Woods leads Grand Canyon over Prairie View 91-64

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 1:10 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Holland Woods had 25 points as Grand Canyon romped past Prairie View 91-64 on Wednesday night.

Woods shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.

Gabe McGlothan had 17 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-0). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Chance McMillian had 11 points.

D’Rell Roberts had 18 points for the Panthers (0-6). William Douglas added 10 points. DeWayne Cox had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

