Wood, Portland visit Incarnate Word

Portland (6-2) vs. Incarnate Word (0-6) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Portland (6-2) vs. Incarnate Word (0-6)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Moses Wood and Portland will battle Johnny Hughes III and Incarnate Word. Wood has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Hughes is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Pilots have been led by Wood and Tyler Robertson. Wood is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while Robertson is putting up 14.1 points and six rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been anchored by seniors Hughes and Robert ”RJ” Glasper, who are scoring 13.7 and 12.3 per game, respectively.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Glasper has had his hand in 45 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. Glasper has 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Incarnate Word has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.8 points while giving up 79.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cards have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Pilots. Incarnate Word has an assist on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three outings while Portland has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland has attempted more free throws per game than any other WCC team. The Pilots have averaged 21.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.