Friday, Nov. 12 EAST George Mason 53, Loyola (Md.) 51 SOUTH Coll. of Charleston 113, Pfeiffer 52 Louisiana Tech 95,…

Friday, Nov. 12

EAST

George Mason 53, Loyola (Md.) 51

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 113, Pfeiffer 52

Louisiana Tech 95, LSU-Alexandria 48

Stony Brook 82, Longwood 63

Tennessee St. 70, Georgia St. 67

MIDWEST

Oakland 77, Niagara 64

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 96, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Oklahoma 101, Arkansas St. 89

___

